Man killed by Grover Beach officer allegedly had replica gun, threatened to shoot

May 27, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The man shot and killed by a Grover Beach police officer Saturday evening allegedly had a replica firearm, with which he threatened to shoot the policeman.

Shortly after 6 p.m., dispatchers sent Grover Beach officers to Kautz Chevron at Grand Avenue and 13th Street over a report of a suspect who displayed a firearm. Officers arrived at the scene and were unable to locate the suspect. They cleared the area, according to the Grover Beach Police Department.

Then at approximately 6:35 p.m., dispatchers sent officers to an area near Grand Avenue and 13th Street where a male suspect was causing a disturbance. 911 callers reported the suspect was throwing rocks at passing cars.

A Grover Beach officer arrived at the scene and contacted a man matching the description of the suspect. When the officer exited the patrol car, the suspect told the policeman he had a gun and that he would shoot him, the police department says.

The officer gave the man several commands. The suspect continued being uncooperative and telling the officer that he had a gun and would shoot him.

At one point, the suspect advanced toward the officer, quickly raising his right arm with a replica firearm in his hand. The officer fired his service weapon and struck the suspect several times, according to the police department.

The officer’s body camera captured the entire incident, police say.

Assisting officers and emergency medical personnel immediately provided aid to the suspect. Responders transported him to Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Police are withholding the identify of the man as the coroner’s office notifies relatives.

Following the incident, police closed the 100 block of 13th Street between Grand and Longbranch avenues. The roadway remained closed until early Sunday morning as authorities investigated the fatal shooting.

Grover Beach police are investigating the shooting in cooperation with the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office and the California Department of Justice.

The police department asks that anyone who may have witnessed the incident, and who has not already spoken with officers, contact Commander Nelida Aceves at (805) 473-4511 or via email at naceves@gbpd.org.

