Pickup truck collides with Chumash Casino bus on Highway 154

May 31, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A pickup truck collided with a Chumash Casino Resort bus that was carrying 20 people on Highway 154 late Thursday night.

Shortly before midnight, callers reported the collision on Highway 154 near Stagecoach Road, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The man who was driving the pickup suffered moderate injuries, as did one woman who was aboard the bus.

A pair of ambulances transported the patients to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Officials closed Highway 154 in both directions following the crash. The cause of the collision is unclear.

