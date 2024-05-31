Pickup truck collides with Chumash Casino bus on Highway 154
May 31, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A pickup truck collided with a Chumash Casino Resort bus that was carrying 20 people on Highway 154 late Thursday night.
Shortly before midnight, callers reported the collision on Highway 154 near Stagecoach Road, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The man who was driving the pickup suffered moderate injuries, as did one woman who was aboard the bus.
A pair of ambulances transported the patients to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Officials closed Highway 154 in both directions following the crash. The cause of the collision is unclear.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines