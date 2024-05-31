Lompoc detectives arrest wanted suspect over shooting
May 31, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Lompoc detectives on Wednesday arrested a wanted suspect over a shooting that occurred in the Santa Barbara County city in April.
Detectives had obtained search and arrest warrants for Armando Vela, 34, over his connection to the mid-April shooting. Detectives served the search warrant and a found a sawed-off shotgun, a rifle, a homemade firearm known as a zip gun and numerous rounds of ammunition, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
At approximately 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, detectives located Vela and took him into custody. Detectives arrested Vela for the warrants, as well as for possession of a sawed-off shotgun and possession of a zip gun.
