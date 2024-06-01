Power outages impacting nearly 2,700 SLO County residents
May 31, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
Nearly 2,700 PG&E customers lost power in northern San Luis Obispo County on Friday evening.
Shortly after 8 p.m., 2,685 PG&E customers south of Paso Robles through rural Santa Margarita lost power. PG&E estimates the power will be restored by 2:30 a.m.. The cause of the outage remains under investigation.
