SLO and Paso Robles men identified as victims of San Luis Obispo crash

May 23, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The San Luis Obispo Police Department has identified men from SLO and Paso Robles as the two individuals who died following a multi-vehicle crash last week.

Jose Peralta, 49, of San Luis Obispo and Donald Avery, 52, of Paso Robles died after a crash in SLO on May 15. The collision occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Beach and Pismo streets.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the multi-vehicle collision and debris on Beach Street, spanning most of the block between Pismo and Buchon streets.

Police determined three males were traveling in a vehicle southbound on Beach Street at a high rate of speed and did not stop at the stop sign at Beach and Pismo streets. Their vehicle struck another vehicle causing the speeding vehicle to overturn multiple times, according to police.

During the collision, the driver and one of the males were ejected from the speeding vehicle. They were both pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

The third passenger was wearing a seatbelt and suffered only minor injuries. A woman in the second vehicle was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers suspect alcohol played a role in the fatal crash. Investigators are asking that anyone who may have information about or witnessed the collision call (805) 781-7312 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP and reference case number 240515083.

