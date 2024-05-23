Threat prompts lockdown of Los Osos Middle School

May 22, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A threat sent to a staff member led to the lockdown of Los Osos Middle School Wednesday afternoon.

At 2:50 p.m., the staff member received a generalized threat against the middle school. The threat was sent to the staff member’s personal cell phone, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities placed the middle school on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. However, since school was scheduled to let out for the day at 2:55 p.m., officials evacuated students with a heavy law enforcement presence on the campus.

Sheriff’s deputies then cleared the interior of campus and the school grounds. It appears the threat was not credible, but the sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the incident.

