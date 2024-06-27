Alleged child molester arrested in South County

June 27, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

South County law enforcement personnel on Wednesday arrested an alleged child molester who is wanted in Washington State.

On Tuesday, a detective from the Ellensburg Police Department notified Grover Beach police that a man with a nationwide extraditable arrest warrant for multiple counts of child molestation was believed to be frequenting Grover Beach. The detective provided a vehicle description, and officers began searching for the car, according to the Grover Beach Police Department.

Then on Wednesday, with the assistance of a Pismo Beach police sergeant, Grover Beach officers located the vehicle and took 35-year-old Pacific, Washington resident Brent Jones into custody without incident. Officers arrested Jones on his outstanding warrant.

Jones is currently being held without bail in San Luis Obispo County Jail, according to the county sheriff’s office website.

