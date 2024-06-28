Man threatens people with loaded shotgun, arrested in Paso Robles
June 28, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
A 46-year-old Paso Robles man landed in jail after he pointed a loaded shotgun at two people near his home on Thursday afternoon.
Shortly after 3 p.m., two victims reported that the man pointed a loaded shotgun at them during a verbal argument at 2605 Theatre Drive. Paso Robles police officers later located the suspect,Nocolas Wayner, at his home on Theatre Drive.
During their investigation, officers found the loaded shotgun, a short barrel rifle, mutiple non-serialized guns, and several other firearms. Officers booked Wayner in the San Luis Obispo County Jail for attempted assault with a firearm, possession of an assault weapon, possession of a sawed-off shotgun and for possession of a ghost gun. He is no longer in custody.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines