Man threatens people with loaded shotgun, arrested in Paso Robles

June 28, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A 46-year-old Paso Robles man landed in jail after he pointed a loaded shotgun at two people near his home on Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after 3 p.m., two victims reported that the man pointed a loaded shotgun at them during a verbal argument at 2605 Theatre Drive. Paso Robles police officers later located the suspect,Nocolas Wayner, at his home on Theatre Drive.

During their investigation, officers found the loaded shotgun, a short barrel rifle, mutiple non-serialized guns, and several other firearms. Officers booked Wayner in the San Luis Obispo County Jail for attempted assault with a firearm, possession of an assault weapon, possession of a sawed-off shotgun and for possession of a ghost gun. He is no longer in custody.

