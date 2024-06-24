Dan Dow calls for California legislators to reject crime bills

June 24, 2024

Opinion by San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow

Please stop what you’re doing and help us right now. You can make a difference for our public safety in California today.

Today, the California State Assembly and California State Senate will be voting on close to 14 crime bills.

They have amended these bills to make them automatically repealed and inoperable if our voter initiative to fix Prop 47 passes in November. If these bills are so good for our community safety, why would they want them repealed? Because they don’t want us the voters to fix Prop 47 that has caused crime to surge. Sadly, our governor and legislators are acting like children who, when they don’t get their way, have to make it miserable for everyone.

Please call your state assembly rep and state senator today and urge them to vote no on all the crime bills on the Assembly floor and Senate floor.

The crime bills have inoperability clauses that would repeal them automatically if the voters pass our initiative to fix Prop 47. Help us stop the out-of-control crime surge in California by fixing Prop 47. Please join us, the business community, victims rights organizations, Democrats and Republicans and independent people like you who want California to be a safe place to live and enjoy without fear of crime.

The Assembly meets today at 1 p.m., and the Senate will meet at 2 p.m. Call your senator and assembly rep today. We only need a few more legislators to join us to stop the political games that are happening with our public safety. Please share this message with all your friends in California.

