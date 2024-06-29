Fire destroys building, multiple vehicles north of Paso Robles
June 29, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A fire destroyed a building and multiple vehicles north of Paso Robles early Saturday morning at an auto wrecking business.
Shortly after 2 a.m., a caller reported the fire burning at 5755 Monterey Road, according to Cal Fire. The business at that address, Paso Robles Auto Wrecking, sustained major damage
Cal Fire personnel, as well as Paso Robles, Atascadero, San Miguel and Camp Roberts firefighters arrived at the scene. Firefighters stopped the spread of the blaze, according to Cal Fire.
No one reported suffering injuries as a result of the blaze. Firefighters were expected to remain at the scene for an additional five hours of overhaul.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
