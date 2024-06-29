Police searching for suspects who robbed Arroyo Grande 7-Eleven at gunpoint

June 29, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Police officers are searching for a trio of suspects who robbed an Arroyo Grande 7-Eleven store at gunpoint early Friday morning.

Shortly after 1 a.m., a 911 caller reported an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven located at 701 S. Elm Street. A store employee told officers that three male suspects entered the business wearing masks and brandished a gun. The suspects held the worker at gunpoint and demanded money, according to the Arroyo Grande Police Department.

The robbers fled the area before officers arrived. They were last seen running from the scene on The Pike toward Lancaster Drive.

Investigators later learned the suspects threatened the 7-Eleven worker before leaving the store.

Officers obtained surveillance video from the 7-Eleven and are working to identify the suspects. Police are not disclosing the amount of money stolen during the robbery, citing an ongoing investigation.

Investigators ask that anyone who may have witnessed the robbery or who has information about the case contact the Arroyo Grande Police Department Detective Unit at (805) 473-5110 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800 (549-STOP) to remain anonymous.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...