Two suspects stabbed during altercation in Morro Bay
June 29, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
Two people were stabbed during an altercation under the Main Street underpass of Highway 1 in Morro Bay on Friday evening.
Shortly after 9 p.m., a caller reported an assault with a deadly weapon near the Taco Bell restaurant. Officers responded to find one person suffering from multiple stab wounds.
Officers located another person with a stab wound in the Taco Bell parking lot.
Emergency personnel transported both subjects to a hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.
Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the altercation or has information regarding this incident to contact Sergeant Nicole Taylorat (805) 772-6233 or San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.
