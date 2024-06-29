Front Page  »  

Two suspects stabbed during altercation in Morro Bay

June 29, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Two people were stabbed during an altercation under the Main Street underpass of Highway 1 in Morro Bay on Friday evening.

Shortly after 9 p.m., a caller reported an assault with a deadly weapon near the Taco Bell restaurant. Officers responded to find one person suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Officers located another person with a stab wound in the Taco Bell parking lot.

Emergency personnel transported both subjects to a hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the altercation or has information regarding this incident to contact Sergeant Nicole Taylorat (805) 772-6233 or San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

 


That “den of iniquity” developed once the Quintana watershed was cleared and it’s probably even worse. Bonus; it’s located even closer to the high school… How/why are we allowing this to any degree?! These people need to be relocated asap. Though I’m imagining the stretch of 41 between mb and atascadero, which is already getting occupied(maroon van), will be the next encampment. Just a matter of time before someone gets hit and killed walking on that road :/


