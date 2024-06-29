Two suspects stabbed during altercation in Morro Bay

June 29, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Two people were stabbed during an altercation under the Main Street underpass of Highway 1 in Morro Bay on Friday evening.

Shortly after 9 p.m., a caller reported an assault with a deadly weapon near the Taco Bell restaurant. Officers responded to find one person suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Officers located another person with a stab wound in the Taco Bell parking lot.

Emergency personnel transported both subjects to a hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the altercation or has information regarding this incident to contact Sergeant Nicole Taylorat (805) 772-6233 or San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

