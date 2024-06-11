This week’s San Luis Obispo County government meetings

June 11, 2024

By CalCoastNews staff

The San Luis Obispo County Planning Commission will meet June 13 at 9 a.m. in the board of supervisors chambers.

The Nipomo Community Park currently includes a baseball and football field, tennis, basketball and

pickleball courts, skate and dog parks, playgrounds, day care, picnic areas and trails. According to the park’s mater plan, the area currently used for a dog park is slated for a community center, playground, and equestrian staging area, but the funds are not available at this time.

Under an added item on the agenda, the plan is to replace the dog park with a temporary nine-hole disc golf course. The conversion of 7.5 acres of the park will include installation of nine-disc golf baskets and nine in ground T boxes, with course signs.

In order to save money, the disc golf course will use existing on-site pathways for access within the course when possible. The project will also use existing restrooms, water fountain, and parking area.

The Arroyo Grande City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on June 11 in the council chambers.

Every year in June, the Arroyo Grande City Council adopts a budget, which commits resources for the next fiscal year. Under item 11-a on the agenda, the council is slated to approve the fiscal year 2024-2025 budget including the budget for the capital improvement program.

The proposed fiscal year 2024-2025 proposed budget includes $25.1 million in revenues and $30.4 million in operating costs, which is $5.3 million more in expenditures than revenues.

The expenditures that exceed revenues are for one-time projects that the city has been anticipating. Fund balances accumulated over time offset the additional expenditures.

The Atascadero City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on June 11 in the council chambers.

Following the pandemic, in 2022, the Atascadero City Council created the Restaurant Incentive Loan Program to support downtown vibrancy. The primary goal is to promote more commercial kitchens in the downtown area.

Under item B-2 on the agenda, the council will discuss providing loans in increments of up to $125,000 at 4.25% over a seven-year term. This program will use $1,000,000 in general fund monies for the loans and third-party loan administration, with all interest income to be put back into the program.

For every 10 new downtown restaurants, city staff projects $80,000 in additional tax revenue per year.

The Grover Beach City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on June 10 in the council chambers.

In 2023, the Grover Beach City Council adopted its 2023-2025 two-year budget. Under item 8 on the agenda, the council will review and suggest changes to projections for the fiscal year 2024-2025 in light of changing circumstances.

Staff is proposing a citywide budget of $35.2 million.

In early January, Grover H2O filed a notice of intent to circulate a petition to repeal the water and sewer rate increase. After the signatures were gathered, on May 13 the City Council send the repeal to committees for reports and then within 30 calendar days either adopt or put the repeal on the ballot.

Under item 9, the city council will vote to either:

Adopt the ordinance proposed by the initiative, without alteration, thus repealing the water and wastewater rate structure and reduce both water and wastewater rates to the structure adopted in 2021; or Adopt a resolution to submit the initiative measure to the voters at the Nov. 5 election.

The Morro Bay City Council will meet on June 11 at 5:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Hall.

The Pismo Beach City Council will meet on June 10 at 3 p.m. in the council chambers.

The city will meet in closed session for a special meeting to discuss the May 31 San Luis Obispo Superior Court jury award of $350,000 to a contractor whom Pismo Beach officials threatened to harm unless he agreed to accept less than the city owed him for his work. The council can either elect to pay the judgement or appeal the jury award.

The Avila Beach Community Services District Board will meet on June 11 at 1 p.m. in the board room.

The Cambria Community Services District Board will meet on June 13 at 1 p.m. in the board room.

The Nipomo Community Services District Board will meet on June 12 at 9 a.m. in the board room.

The Oceano Community Services District Board will meet on June 12 at 6 p.m. in the board room.

