Former Cal Fire SLO captain sentenced to 90 days in jail

June 6, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A judge sentenced a former San Luis Obispo County Cal Fire captain on Wednesday to 90 days in jail for a sexual battery conviction.

James Peter Thomas, 59, groped a 37-year-old female coworker in 2020.

In May 2023, Thomas pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count of sexual battery, which requires him to register as a sex offender for 10 years. Then in September, Thomas told the court he was unaware of the sex offender registry requirement when he pled no contest.

At the time, Judge Michael Frye ruled in favor of Thomas, and he set a trial date. However, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office later submitted a motion to reconsider the decision, and subsequently, the ruling was vacated.

Last month, Frye ruled in favor of the prosecution, which argued Thomas had been informed of the sex offender registry requirement and that the defendant did not have a valid reason to withdraw his plea.

On Wednesday, Thomas again tried to withdraw his no contest plea. Frye ruled against Thomas again and then sentenced him to 90 days in country jail.

Thomas must register as a sex offender for 10 years. Additionally, the former fire captain is prohibited from contacting the victim for at least 10 years.

He is expected to begin his jail sentence by Aug. 13.

