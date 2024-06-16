California Coastal Commission votes to lift Los Osos building moratorium

June 16, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The California Coastal Commission voted unanimously on Thursday to lift Los Osos’ 35-year building moratorium with plans to implement a limit of 1% yearly increase in residential growth.

With area septic systems leaking nitrates into the basin, in 1988, the SLO County Regional Water Quality Board cracked down on new development in the coastal community. San Luis Obispo County then worked to build a new sewer plant and recycling facility which was completed in 2016.

“In a community that might once have been considered highly contentious to their wastewater system, the Los Osos Water Recycling Facility is exceeding effluent discharge requirements and leveraging that effluent to reduce groundwater pumping, to slow saltwater intrusion, and reduce residual nitrates from past septic operations in the Los Osos groundwater basin,” according to the SLO County Public Works Department.

First adopted by the SLO County Board of Supervisors in Dec. 2020, the Los Osos Community Plan will now come back to SLO County for additional approvals and adoption.

