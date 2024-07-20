Sheriff warns San Luis Obispo County residents of scam targeting seniors

July 20, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to beware of an ongoing scam targeting local seniors.

It works this way: Individuals report they are getting pop ups on their computers advising their computer has been compromised. The pop up will advise them to call a phone number immediately in order to prevent any loss.

Once the number is called, the suspects on the phone will be professional and attempt to be helpful by transferring them to their bank’s fraud department when actually they are just transferring the victim to another scammer.

The suspects will speak to the victim over multiple days, provide detailed information, and eventually arrange a meet up to collect the cash the victim has withdrawn at the victim’s house. The suspects will arrange with the victim to only give the money to someone who has a security code. This is to “prove” that they are legitimate.

Victims have lost large amounts of money with one person losing more than $60,000 and another losing over $120,000.

If you receive something suspicious like a pop up on your computer saying you have been hacked or a phone call demanding money, contact the sheriff’s office. Please inform your family and friends about this scam so they can be prepared in the event this happens to them.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...