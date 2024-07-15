Atascadero police seeking public’s help in solving theft at Outlaws Bar

July 15, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The Atascadero Police Department is seeking help from the public identifying the suspect in a theft that occurred at Outlaws Bar, Grill & Casino in May.

Police are circulating images of a man from inside Outlaws. Officers are trying to obtain a statement from him about a theft that occurred at the establishment on May 19, according to the police department.

Investigators ask anyone who recognizes the man to call (805) 461-5051 and select option 0 to speak with dispatch.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...