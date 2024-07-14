‘Hurricane Fire’ in San Luis Obispo County grows to 20,000 acres

July 14, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The fire that broke out Saturday morning in eastern San Luis Obispo County grew in size to an estimated 20,000 acres by Sunday morning.

Shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday, callers reported the blaze burning in the Carrizo Plain by the intersection of Elkhorn and Hurricane roads. Firefighters arrived to find a five-acre blaze. Within two and a half hours, the fire had grown to 125 acres.

Now dubbed the Hurricane Fire, the blaze has burned 20,000 acres and is 10% contained, according to Cal Fire. The fire has been burning in San Luis Obispo County, but has now crossed into Kern County, prompting officials there to issue some evacuation orders.

Late Saturday night, Kern County officials announced the fire was posing a threat to the Mocal Road community. Authorities ordered residents to evacuate north of Mocal Road, south of Addie Avenue, east of Hurricane Road and west of Highway 33.

California Bureau of Land Management fire officials have assumed command of the blaze, with Cal Fire and Kern County fire personnel assisting.

A Bureau of Land Management spokesperson said Sunday that lighting sparked the fire. [KSBY]

