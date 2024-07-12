County closes Lake San Antonio because of die-off

July 12, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Amid an ongoing fish die-off, Monterey County officials have temporarily closed Lake San Antonio.

After discovering dead fish floating in the lake during the July 4 holiday, the county contacted the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. State employees initially determined extreme heat depleted the water of oxygen leading to the deaths of small bait fish.

However, carcasses of larger fish like carp, catfish and bass started floating and washing up the shoreline. The lake was closed on Tuesday.

California departments of Fish and Wildlife and Water Resources along with Monterey County Environmental Health Department are investigating the fish die-off event.

