Fire burns eight acres near Santa Maria
July 17, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A fire burned eight acres on Tuesday just outside the city of Santa Maria in an area that, at least in part, is within San Luis Obispo County.
Shortly after 2 p.m., a caller reported the fire burning on the east side of the Santa Maria riverbed close to highways 101 and 166, as well as the San Luis Obispo County-Santa Barbara County Line. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found a three-acre blaze burning in grass and brush, according to Cal Fire.
Firefighters battled the blaze as it burned at a slow rate of speed in the brush. They contained the fire to eight acres and then extinguished it, spending a total of nearly 4.5 hours at the scene.
Santa Maria firefighters assisted Cal Fire personnel with the firefight. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
