Huge power outage in south San Luis Obispo County
July 16, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
More than 28,000 PG&E customers lost power in southern San Luis Obispo County on Tuesday evening.
Shortly after 7 p.m., 28,152 PG&E customers lost power from Pismo Beach to the Oceano Dunes. The outage also includes Arroyo Grande Grover Beach and Oceano.
PG&E estimates the power will be restored by 10:45 p.m. The cause of the outage remains under investigation.
“There is an unplanned outage in your area,” according to PG&E. “Our team is evaluating the electrical system to identify damaged sections and make necessary repairs in order to safely turn the power back on.”
