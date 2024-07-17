Huge power outage in south San Luis Obispo County

July 16, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

More than 28,000 PG&E customers lost power in southern San Luis Obispo County on Tuesday evening.

Shortly after 7 p.m., 28,152 PG&E customers lost power from Pismo Beach to the Oceano Dunes. The outage also includes Arroyo Grande Grover Beach and Oceano.

PG&E estimates the power will be restored by 10:45 p.m. The cause of the outage remains under investigation.

“There is an unplanned outage in your area,” according to PG&E. “Our team is evaluating the electrical system to identify damaged sections and make necessary repairs in order to safely turn the power back on.”

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...