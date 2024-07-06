Fire burns house in Los Osos

July 6, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Afire caused major damage to a home in Los Osos on Saturday morning.

Shortly before 7 a.m., a caller reported a fire at a home in the 600 block of Manzanita Drive. All occupants managed to escape the house, according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and found the home 20% engulfed in flames. They knocked down the blaze and conducted a search of the house. Firefighters then spent about two hours completing an overhaul of the home.

Officials have not yet reported the extent of the damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

