Judge finds SLO County developer incorrigible, bail again denied

July 6, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

For the fourth time, a federal judge denied San Luis Obispo County developer Ryan Wright’s request to get out of jail on bail.

Federal agents arrested 37-year-old Wright, formerly known as “Ryan Petetit,” on Oct. 30 on charges of conspiracy, falsification of records and obstruction of justice and then transported him to the Los Angeles Metropolitan Detention Center. Along with his former business partner John Belsher, Wright allegedly bribed former San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill.

He has since been slapped with 18 additional charges related to a proposed development in Texas, including wire fraud, bank fraud and access device fraud.

In his previous attempts to get out of jail on bail, Wright’s public defender Gerald Salseda argued that a civil case accusing Wright and Belsher of bilking a couple who invested in their projects out of millions of dollars while living a life of luxury was an unproven allegation.

However, in May a SLO County judge determined Wright and Belsher acted with fraud and deceit in their dealings with Jeff and Debora Chase, before ordering the developers to pay the couple more than $3.6 million.

At the start of his June bail hearing, Wright’s attorney Salseda reminded the judge that they were not supposed to include evidence not previously considered by the court, in an unsuccessful attempt to keep the Chase ruling from impacting Wright’s attempt to get out of jail.

Salseda than agreed with prosecutors that the $100,000 bond Wright offered appeared tainted, before saying he wanted to withdraw the proposal. Instead, Salseda argued Wright should have been released on bail “from day one” based on pretrial services recommending Wright’s release on $50,000 bail.

Judge Percy Anderson did not agree, noting Wright’s extensive foreign travel, failure to be candid about his assets and criminal history supported his pretrial incarceration.

On June 24, Salseda filed a notice of appeal regarding Anderson’s ruling.

Meanwhile, Belsher put his home in San Luis Obispo on the market. He has since moved to Michigan where he is now licensed to practice law.

