Paso Robles police arrest two suspects during probation sting

July 18, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

During a citywide probation sting on Monday, Paso Robles Police officers along with San Luis Obispo County Probation personnel arrested two suspects for alleged probation violations.

Officers checked on 13 people on probation and parole on July 15, a common practice at the start of the California Mid-State Fair. During the sting, officers seized 5 grams of Fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, gang indicia, and ammunition.

Subjects arrested and booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail:

Nathan Williams, 42, possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation

Sarah Dukes, 42, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation

Additionally, the Paso Robles Police Department also conducted a compliance check on all sex offenders who are registered in Paso Robles. This was done over a two-week span from May 9 to May 24. There were no violations discovered.

