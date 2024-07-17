San Luis Obispo police searching for man who stole copper downspouts

July 16, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo police are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly stole more than $10,000 worth of copper downspouts.

The suspect cut and removed the copper downspouts from 10 businesses at the Irish Hills Shopping Center at about 11:30 p.m. on July 10, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. Police are circulating surveillance images of the suspect.

Anyone who can assist with identifying the suspect is asked to contact Officer Stevens at (805) 594-8093 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 594-STOP.

