Lompoc SWAT team arrests man after hours-long standoff

July 16, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Lompoc SWAT team members arrested a man following an hours-long standoff that ensued on Monday after the suspect allegedly violated a restraining order that his ex-girlfriend had obtained against him.

Shortly after 11 a.m., a female called 911 and reported her ex-boyfriend, 29-year-old Ivan Gutierrez, was at her home in violation of a restraining order and that he refused to leave. The victim also stated Gutierrez was in possession of a knife, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

The woman managed to leave the home. Lompoc patrol officers arrived at the residence and tried to contact Gutierrez, but he refused to come out.

Officers negotiated with the suspect for several hours. Gutierrez was making threats of suicide by cop, police say.

As a result of the threats, along with Gutierrez possibly being in possession of a weapon and having a violent past, authorities called the Lompoc police and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s crisis negotiation teams out to the scene. Additionally, the Lompoc Police Department SWAT Team arrived to relieve patrol officers.

The SWAT team used a throw phone device in an attempt to facilitate more negotiations. But, Gutierrez would not communicate with them.

Law enforcement personnel obtained arrest and search warrants.

Eventually, the SWAT team entered the home where they located and arrested Gutierrez. No one suffered injuries during the incident.

Gutierrez is charged with violation of a restraining order, obstructing or resisting arrest and revocation of post-release community supervision.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...