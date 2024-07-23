Front Page  »  

Man assaults juveniles riding on the sidewalk in Santa Barbara

July 23, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Santa Barbara police arrested a 65-year-old man who allegedly assaulted two juveniles because they were riding their electric bikes on State Street in the downtown area on July 21.

Shortly before 6 p.m., Donald Calvello told a group of juveniles not to ride their bikes on the sidewalk and an argument ensued. Calvello then allegedly struck one female juvenile in the face and shoved a male juvenile.

During the altercation, Calvello flung an a-frame sign hitting a passerby in a black T-shirt, according to video of the incident. The passerby and Cavello fought for a few seconds before the passerby took off.

Officers booked Calvello in the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of battery, child endangerment and making criminal threats.

 


If its not illegal to ride an E bike on a sidewalk it sure should be… and if it is we know our do little law enforcement apparatus will not enforce the law… so this is what you get… either enforce the laws or don’t be surprised if we start to do it for you….


Did the kids get cited for their illegal behavior?


Thats’ the part of the story that is missing. What was their response when Mr. Cavello cautioned them against riding their electric vehicles on the sidewalk? It takes two to tango.


An unfortunate and unnecessary confrontation. Bicycles and electric powered vehicles should not be ridden on sidewalks in key pedestrian prone areas such as a downtown primary business district.


Hey you, ya young punk, get off my sidewalk!


It’s all about safety, not Tennis and Pickle Ball clashes.


