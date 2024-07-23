Man assaults juveniles riding on the sidewalk in Santa Barbara

July 23, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Santa Barbara police arrested a 65-year-old man who allegedly assaulted two juveniles because they were riding their electric bikes on State Street in the downtown area on July 21.

Shortly before 6 p.m., Donald Calvello told a group of juveniles not to ride their bikes on the sidewalk and an argument ensued. Calvello then allegedly struck one female juvenile in the face and shoved a male juvenile.

During the altercation, Calvello flung an a-frame sign hitting a passerby in a black T-shirt, according to video of the incident. The passerby and Cavello fought for a few seconds before the passerby took off.

Officers booked Calvello in the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of battery, child endangerment and making criminal threats.

