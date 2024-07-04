Paso Robles child molester sentenced to 12 years in prison

July 4, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A San Luis Obispo County judge on Wednesday sentenced a 48-year-old Paso Robles man to 12 years in prison for the repeated sexual molestation of a child under the age of 14.

During Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, the child’s mother read a written statement about how the defendant’s actions affected her family. “She begs God in her prayers to make her ‘normal’ again,” the victim’s mother said. “We will not be broken. These crimes are the worst in our communities and they cannot be tolerated.”

In May, a jury found Noe Arce guilty of four counts of committing sex crimes on a child, including three counts of lewd and lascivious acts on a child and one count of sexual penetration of a child. In addition, the jury determined Arce exploited a position of trust and confidence with the particularly vulnerable victim.

Paso Robles police officers investigated the crimes, which occurred between Aug. 2019 and April 2022.

