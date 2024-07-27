Pismo Beach police catch wanted suspect with gun, drugs in stolen vehicle

July 27, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Pismo Beach police officers on Saturday caught a wanted suspect with a gun and drugs inside a stolen vehicle.

Officers headed to the 800 block of N. Oak Park Boulevard to check on the welfare of an individual who appeared to be passed out in their vehicle. Upon arrival, officers quickly spotted a firearm inside the car and ordered the person to exit, according to the Pismo Beach Police Department.

The suspect, whom police have not named, briefly tried to flee but was taken into custody. Investigators determined the vehicle had been stolen and it contained a loaded AR-10 rifle, more than 57 grams of methamphetamine, other drugs, paraphernalia and fireworks.

Officers booked the suspect in San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen plates, outstanding felony warrants and multiple drug and other weapons related offenses.

