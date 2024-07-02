Standoff at apartment complex in San Luis Obispo

July 2, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A man engaged in a lengthy standoff with police on Monday after allegedly firing a gun at the Madonna Road Apartments in San Luis Obispo and threatening residents there.

Late Sunday evening, San Luis Obispo police received reports about gunshots being heard in the area of the 1500 block of Madonna Road. Officers arrived in the area but did not find any evidence of gunshots, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Then early Monday morning, a resident of the apartment complex found a bullet hole in the trunk of their vehicle. Officers investigated and determined 30-year-old Luis Martin Barron was suspected of firing a gun in the neighborhood.

At about 5:15 p.m. on Monday, a 911 caller reported Barron was banging on the door and window of a neighbor’s apartment while holding a gun. Officers arrived at the apartment complex immediately and located Barron. He then retreated into his apartment and refused to come out.

Officials called for the San Luis Obispo Regional SWAT Team to assist. Officers established a perimeter around the home and evacuated adjacent apartment units and apartment buildings.

Police attempted to talk Barron into coming out using a loudspeaker. The effort failed.

However, police crisis negotiators managed to reach Barron on his cell phone and spoke with him for several hours, attempting to deescalate the situation and negotiate a peaceful resolution. At approximately 11:26 p.m., Barron exited his apartment, and officers took him into custody without further incident.

Officers arrested Barron for felony unlawful discharge of a firearm and booked him in San Luis Obispo County Jail. Barron currently remains in custody with his bail set at $30,000, according to the SLO County Sheriff’s Office website.

