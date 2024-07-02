Two men charged in 2021 murder of Shandon teen

July 2, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Santa Barbara County prospectors have charged two men for the 2021 murder of a 17-year-old from Shnadon, which took place in Los Olivos.

On March 7, 2021, a 911 caller reported a single vehicle accident in the 6200 block of Foxen Canyon Road in Los Olivos. Medics and CHP officers responded to the area and quickly determined the vehicle had not been involved in a traffic collision and that the solo occupant was deceased, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies responded, took over the investigation, closed the roadway and requested that detectives come out to the scene. Investigators then determined Santiago Maldonado Martinez of Shandon had been murdered.

On Monday, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office announced it had filed charges against Fabian Apolinar-Solano, 35, and Hilario Moreno Solano, 29, over the murder of Martinez. Prosecutors allege Solano used a firearm in the murder.

Apolinar-Solano and Solano are each charged with one felony count of murder.

On June 28, a judge arraigned Apolinar-Solano in Santa Maria Superior Court, where he entered a not guilty plea. Apolinar-Solano is currently in custody with his bail set at $4 million. He is scheduled to return to court on July 8.

Solano remains at large with an outstanding murder arrest warrant. Authorities ask anyone who has knowledge of Solano’s whereabouts to contact Sheriff’s Detective Matt Maxwell.

