Arroyo Grande council limits non-agenda public comment to one minute

August 16, 2024

Arroyo Grande City Council

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The Arroyo Grande City Council has decided to limit public comment on items that do not appear on meeting agendas to one minute. [New Times]

During its meeting on Tuesday, the Arroyo Grande council discussed the possibility of moving public comment on non-agenda items to the end of its meetings. Eventually, the council chose to keep the public comment slot at the beginning of meetings and to reduce the time allotted to each speaker from three minutes to one minute.

Councilman Jim Guthrie suggested limiting non-agenda pubic comment to one minute per person in order to make meetings progress more efficiently.

Arroyo Grande City Manager Matthew Downing said other cities, including Atascadero and Grover Beach, have adopted policies that set aside time for public comment on items not on the agenda after the council completes its consent agenda. Grover Beach moved its non-agenda public comment to the end of council meetings. Likewise, the Lucia Mar School District has, for a couple of years, been taking public comment at the end of its board of trustees meetings, Downing said. 

Grover Beach City Manager Matthew Bronson said the Grover Beach council adopted its public comment shift during its July 22 meeting.

Arroyo Grande residents who attended Tuesday’s meeting were unhappy with the limit placed on non-agenda public comment. Multiple members of the public spoke out against the change, but the council still voted unanimously to reduce the time limit from three minutes to one minute per person.

 


If you want your opinion or idea to be heard, get it on the official agenda. The agenda is why the public meeting is taking place.


Needlessly speaking about your concern that “..the sand on the beach is too hot in the Summer, and can the board do anything about it?” is not what the board meeting is for. (yes, people in Seal Beach actually brought this to their board)


The minute, still gives you plenty of time, should you first consolidate all your points into a single cohesive thought. Some folks love to ramble, and won’t ever say whatever they were trying to say, no matter how much time is given them.


Public meetings, Public comment, Public input, Public participation, Public sentiment, Public’s right to know, Public records, Public trust, Public notices, Public benefit, Public good, Public property. They would do away with all of it if they could.


One minute is plenty of time to say whatever must be said. They’re only trying to get the whack jobs under control. Public comment has become a joke at many of these meetings.


“whack jobs” = anyone who disagrees with the mayor and council. How dare these anointed leaders have to listen to the peons for a whole 3 minutes.


Participation is a cornerstone of democracy. Three minutes is often not long enough to get a point across let alone one minute. The simple message is we don’t want to hear from you and we know what’s best for you.


A phenomenally BAD idea. They have invited the wrath of their citizens, starting with the activist class. It sends the wrong message. The 3 minute rule is standard and reasonable. Bad advice whomever internally proposed it initially.


﻿