Arroyo Grande man killed in crash in Pismo Beach

August 29, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

An Arroyo Grande man was killed in a crash on Highway 101 in Pismo Beach on Wednesday evening, according to the CHP.

Shortly after 11 p.m., the man was driving a Honda Accord northbound on Highway 101 when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a guardrail and then a bridge rail at Price Street. First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Officers are asking anyone who witnesses the crash to cal investigators at (805) 594-8700.

