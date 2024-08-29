Nipomo board votes to annex proposed Dana Reserve development

August 28, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The Nipomo Community Services District Board of Directors voted unanimously on Wednesday to annex the planned Dana Reserve development.

On June 24, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors voted to approve the more than 1,400-unit housing development in Nipomo. The 288-acre site is located on the north, west side of Nipomo directly adjacent to Highway 101.

The controversial development includes residential units, commercial, recreation and public services such as a dog park.

However, the project required annexation into the Nipomo CSD, to provide water.

During Wednesday’s meeting, nearly 100 citizens spoke for and against the project.The largest concerns were the financial impacts and the availability of water. After discussing a study that showed there was sufficient water, and rates in the area would be lower with the development, the board voted to approve the annexation.

Before construction can begin, the LAFCO board will need to approve the proposed annexation.

