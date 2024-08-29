Fire damages condo units at Blacklake Golf Resort

August 29, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A fire on Thursday damaged multiple condominium units at Blacklake Golf Resort on the Nipomo Mesa.

Shortly before 11 a.m., a caller reported the blaze burning at 1415 Golf Course Lane. It reportedly began as a kitchen fire that extended into an attic, resulting in at least a partial roof collapse.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m., Cal Fire stated three units were involved in the fire. The occupants of the units managed to get out their homes.

Firefighters battled the blaze from outside the units. They managed to contain the blaze to a single structure.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

