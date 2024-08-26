Firefighters extinguish blaze burning under Harford Pier in Avila Beach
August 26, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire burning under a restaurant on the Hatford Pier in Avila Beach on Sunday afternoon, according to Cal Fire.
Shortly after 2:20 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning under Mersea’s Seafood Restaurant located on the pier in Port San Luis. Firefighters arrived to find visual flames under the pier.
Crews temporarily evacuated Mersea’s Seafood Restaurant.
Firefighters remained on the scene for several hours.
