Defacing flag, campaign sign is an act of cowardice

August 26, 2024

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board Trustee Laurene McCoy

Opinion by Pastor Patrick Sheean

We are saddened and dismayed by the defacing of Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Trustee Laurene McCoy’s campaign poster on Niblick Road. Personal attacks serve no purpose in furthering healthy discussions on policies related to education.

Furthermore, committing such an act of cowardice under the shelter of darkness is juvenile, untrue, and evil when one considers Laurene McCoy’s faith and concern for our children’s education.

We pray for our city, our school aged children, and salvation for those misguided few who took it upon themselves to commit such a crime against our nation, flag, and a good woman who is seeking reelection.

Pastor Patrick Sheean is writing on behalf of the faith community leadership.

 


Where did you all think defacing our statues and the liberty bell would lead?…


1

While myself and I suspect many others here disagree with defacing a campaign sign, notably with a defaced American flag, there has not been much “healthy discussion” in education. Remarkably, the “church” certainly bears a significant burden of guilt associated with this, not to mention various other activities which bear more a resemblance to organized crime rather than any purported “freedom of worship”.


As a retired member of the military who has certainly witnessed my share of “evil” and fought for that flag, I find it ironic that a pastor would even mention the word in light of recent revelation (no pun intended)…


To the casual observer, and certainly from my seat in the stands, this “Opinion Letter” would appear to be more an endorsement of a candidate than taking any “moral” position…


2

Pastor Patrick Sheean” “on behalf of the faith community leadership”


Who is the faith community leadership? I can find nothing online, sounds like a front for church’s to engage in prohibited political activities.


Citizen Patrick Sheean opinion of a candidate is fine, for Pastor Patrick Sheean and other church employees it is Prohibited.


” A church endorses a candidate (by any variety of ways, including verbal or written statements, references to the candidate’s political party, references to the candidate’s distinctive platform or biography, and/or showing the candidate’s picture)

Prohibited  Int. Rev. News Release IR-96-23; IRS Publication 1828


Church employees carry on campaign activities for a candidate within the context of their church employment

Prohibited  FSA 1993-0921-1; IRS Publication 1828″


Support religion free politics, government is no place for talking bushes and flying babies and other imaginary things.


0

Thank you Pastor Sheean!

You have summed up the Democrat party and the left beautifully.


-4

Perfect example, this citizen thinks  Pastor Sheean is conducting political activity.


“You have summed up the Democrat party”


5
﻿