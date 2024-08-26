Defacing flag, campaign sign is an act of cowardice

August 26, 2024

Opinion by Pastor Patrick Sheean

We are saddened and dismayed by the defacing of Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Trustee Laurene McCoy’s campaign poster on Niblick Road. Personal attacks serve no purpose in furthering healthy discussions on policies related to education.

Furthermore, committing such an act of cowardice under the shelter of darkness is juvenile, untrue, and evil when one considers Laurene McCoy’s faith and concern for our children’s education.

We pray for our city, our school aged children, and salvation for those misguided few who took it upon themselves to commit such a crime against our nation, flag, and a good woman who is seeking reelection.

Pastor Patrick Sheean is writing on behalf of the faith community leadership.

