Former SLO County employee sentenced to six years prison

August 21, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A San Luis Obispo County judge on Wednesday sentenced a former county employee to six years in state prison.

Norman Hibble pleaded no contest in July to seven embezzlement counts. He also admitted to the sentencing enhancement of stealing more than $100,000.

In 2008, Hibble began working for the county. While he worked as a supervisor in the Information Technology Department, Hibble was issued a county credit card in 2016 which was to be used for official county business only.

Over several years, Hibble used his county credit card for countless personal and often exorbitant purchases. Hibble concealed his crimes by falsifying records and modifying invoices to disguise his thefts as legitimate purchases.

Hibble used the stolen funds to purchase items such as disc jockey and lighting equipment believed to have been used in his personal event company Light and Sound, high-end photographic gear, an electric scooter, a telescope, a crossbow, and even large shipping containers which Hibble appears to have used to store many of the items he bought with stolen county funds.

County administration terminated Hibble in Jan. 2024.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Superior Court Judge Crystal Seiler also ordered Hibble to pay restitution to the county.

It is estimated Hibble stole more than $500,000 from the county. A hearing to determined the exact amount of restitution owed is scheduled for Oct. 2.

