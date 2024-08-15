Panetta secures federal funding for the Paso Robles Airport

August 14, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

U.S. Representative Jimmy Panetta announced today that he helped secure new federal funding to modernize the Paso Robles Airport.

The $530,610 federal grant, awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration’s airport improvement program, will support the completion of Paso Robles airport’s master plan including updates to the airport layout plan, spaceport plan, aeronautical survey, and sustainability efforts. This year, more than $1.1 billion was invested in airport infrastructure projects around the country to improve runways, taxiways, signage, lighting, and markings.

“Improvements to Paso Robles Airport are important and impactful to our local economy, safety, and security,” Panetta said. “This federal funding will support those modernization efforts as we position the Paso Robles Airport to serve our community in Northern San Luis Obispo County well into the future. I look forward to continuing my bipartisan work in Congress to ensure that the federal government plays its part to make these types of significant investments in our local infrastructure projects in California’s 19th Congressional District.”

