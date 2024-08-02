Montana de Oro standoff suspect allegedly stole U.S. military-procured truck

August 1, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The suspect who engaged in a multi-hour standoff with law enforcement at Montana de Oro State Park on Wednesday allegedly stole a transport vehicle that was procured by the United States military and is designed to carry M1 Abrams tanks.

On Wednesday, a witness reported a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot off Los Osos Valley Road in Los Osos. Deputies arrived and the driver, later identified as 63-year-old Patrick Kevin VanNess of Los Angeles, then fled to Montana de Oro State Park, broke through a gate and ended up in the Sandspit Beach area.

Deputies tried to contact VanNess, but he refused commands to exit the truck. After VanNess refused to leave the truck, detail members sprayed tear gas inside the vehicle, and the suspect got out of the truck.

Deputies booked VanNess in San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of obstructing or resisting a public officer, fleeing a peace officer while reckless driving with disregard, no evidence of current vehicle registration, vandalism, driving without a license, obstructing or resisting an executive officer and burglary.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office announced that its detectives confirmed the vehicle involved in the incident is a M1070 Heavy Equipment Transport vehicle that was designed for the United States military. The vehicle was manufactured earlier this year and was then stolen in transit prior to being delivered to the military in Southern California, according to the sheriff’s office.

Valued at more than $500,000, the M1070 is specifically used to transport M1 Abrams tanks.

The M1070 that VanNess allegedly stole became stuck in the sand at Montana de Oro several times due to its weight and size. On Thursday, sheriff’s deputies managed to remove the vehicle from the beach at Montana de Oro with assistance from California State Parks and California Army National Guard personnel.

Sheriff’s officials say VanNess will be charged with theft of the vehicle. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

VanNess is currently being held in SLO County Jail with his bail set at $80,000.

