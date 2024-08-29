Two businesses to fill Atascadero location vacated by Burger King
August 28, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Dutch Bros. Coffee and Jersey Mike’s Subs will open locations in an Atascadero building vacated by Burger King. [KSBY]
Located at 8304 El Camino Real, the building is situated in the Food 4 Less shopping center. The location is currently fenced off, and work appears to be underway there.
A spokesperson for the city of Atascadero said tenant improvements are expected to take about six months and that changes will be similar to those made by Sonic, which opened in Atascadero earlier this year.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines