Two businesses to fill Atascadero location vacated by Burger King

August 28, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Dutch Bros. Coffee and Jersey Mike’s Subs will open locations in an Atascadero building vacated by Burger King. [KSBY]

Located at 8304 El Camino Real, the building is situated in the Food 4 Less shopping center. The location is currently fenced off, and work appears to be underway there.

A spokesperson for the city of Atascadero said tenant improvements are expected to take about six months and that changes will be similar to those made by Sonic, which opened in Atascadero earlier this year.

