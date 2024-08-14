Paso Robles woman accused of pilfering fire victim’s donations

August 14, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Hours after a fire wreaked $2.4 million in damage at Paso Robles Auto Wrecking on the morning of June 29, a local woman opened a GoFundMe page tasked with helping the business owner, though the woman allegedly kept the funds for herself.

Even though the early morning fire destroyed two buildings and multiple vehicles, the owner of Paso Robles Auto Wrecking, Mara Giroux, said her insurance company denied coverage. Someone had wired an extension cord into an electrical panel without her knowledge, which started the fire. Giroux is appealing the decision to deny coverage.

As the result of the fire, Giroux’s business closed for more than a month. She is currently opened, though doing only about 10% of her previous sales.

The woman who started the GoFundMe page, Victoria Yanez of Paso Robles, has allegedly refused to give Giroux the $8,818 she collected in donations. Giroux reported the alleged theft to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, which has opened an investigation.

“805 Community Car Care Centers,” a Napa Auto Parts collective of auto shops that want to better the industry and their community, is hosting a fundraiser car show and BBQ to help Giroux.

As for the cost of the car show, admission is free, tri-tip lunch is $15, and car entry is $45. The sponsors are asking people to preorder dining tickets at any of the following sponsors: Shift N Gears Auto Repair, Paso Robles Auto Repair, Allegiance Automotive, Auto Limits, Rainbow Marine and Autobody, G&H Auto Body, TAPS and the Mobil on Spring Street.

Readers can support Giroux by attending the fundraiser on Oct. 26, at the Estrella Warbird Museum at 4251 Dry Creek Road, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

