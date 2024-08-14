Man kidnaps elderly woman, drives her to Paso Robles

August 14, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Officers captured a suspect after he allegedly kidnapped an elderly woman from the Tachi Palace Casino Resort and took her to Paso Robles.

On Monday morning, a caller reported the elderly woman was missing. Witnesses told Kings County Sheriff’s deputies the woman was last seen getting into her car with an unknown man, who they later identified as 33-year-old Dustin Lemaster.

Using her cell phone locator, deputies tracked the woman to Paso Robles.

Paso Robles officers located the woman in her vehicle and Lemaster outside the car.

Officers arrested Lemaster, who was later booked in the Kings County Jail on multiple charges of kidnapping, extortion and elder abuse. His bail is set at $240,000.

