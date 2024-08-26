This week’s San Luis Obispo County government meetings

August 26, 2024

By CalCoastNews staff

As is common in the last week of any month, several government agencies including the Atascadero City Council and the San Luis Obispo County Planning Commission canceled their previously scheduled meetings during for this week.

The Arroyo Grande City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Aug. 27 in the council chambers.

In response to the Arroyo Grande City Council’s Aug. 13 decision to limit public comment on items that do not appear on agendas to one minute, the media, activists and members of the community have voiced their objections to what is being seen as an attempt to stifle public opinion.

Activist Julie Tacker sent the city a cure and correct alleging the item was not properly agendized and asking the city council to revisit their decision to eliminate two of the three minutes previously alloted for public comment for items not on the agenda.

“As you know, consent items are generally routine or ‘non-controversial’ items,” Tacker wrote in her cure and correct letter. “To reduce the public’s time to address its representatives is nontrivial. Furthermore, had the staff report specified a reduction in the duration of public comment for items not on the agenda, it is my opinion more citizens would have attended Tuesday’s meeting to object.”

Under closed session on the agenda, the city council will discuss Tacker’s cure and correct demand.

The Grover Beach City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Aug. 26 in the council chambers.

Management staff is asking the city council to approve 10% raises over a nearly two year period of time, under item 12 on the agenda. The proposed executive management staff raises are estimated to cost the city $65,000 during fiscal year 2024-2025.

Over eight years, Grover Beach’s city managers’ salary and benefit packages have increased 88%.

In 2014, the city paid former City Manager Bob Perrault $172,521 in total pay and benefits, according to Transparent California. In 2022, the city paid City Manager Matthew Bronson $325,117 in total pay and benefits, an 88% increase.

The Morro Bay City Council will meet on Aug. 27 at 5:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Hall.

Rincon Consultants, the company contracted to prepare an environmental impact report (EIR) for the Vista’s proposed battery energy storage system, is seeking an additional $94.126 to cover the cost of reviewing and responding to a higher-than-expected number of comments to the draft EIR. The city received 213 written comment letters.

Rincon has already received five amended contracts which increased the original cost of the contract from $158,548 to $531,301. Vistra is responsible for covering the increase in costs approved by the council.

Under item 7-c on the agenda, staff is recommending the council approve the proposed amendment.

The Nipomo Community Services District Board will meet on Aug. 28 at 9 a.m. in the board room.

The Oceano Community Services District Board will meet on Aug. 28 at 5 p.m. for s special meeting and at 6 p.m. for a regular meeting in the board room.

The San Simeon Community Services District Board will meet on Aug. 29 at 6 p.m.

