Semi truck crashes, dumps grapes in San Miguel

August 30, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A semi truck crashed on a Highway 101 off-ramp in San Miguel on Friday morning, dumping a load of grapes, according to the CHP.

Shortly before 9 a.m., the driver was headed southbound when they attempted to take the Mission Street exit, but the truck flipped. The entire load of grapes was tossed onto the side of the off-ramp.

It is suspected the driver was traveling too fast for the exit.

