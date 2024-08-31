Officers bust drug trafficker near San Luis Obispo County border

By KAREN VELIE

California Highway Patrol officers busted a drug trafficker transporting approximately 100 pounds of crystal methamphetamine near the San Luis Obispo County border in Monterey County on Friday.

Shortly after 5 a.m., a CHP officer pulled over a 2006 Ford Mustang for a traffic violation on Highway 101 at the Bradley Rest Area in Monterey County. During the interaction, the officer noted several factors that led him to believe the driver was engaged in criminal activity.

The officer deployed his K9 partner Rae to perform an exterior sniff of the vehicle and received a positive alert. During a search of the vehicle, the officer found approximately 100 pounds of crystal methamphetamine.

The discovery of the drugs, with an estimated street value of approximately $120,000, led the officer to arrest Pablo Politronestrada, 39, from Salinas.