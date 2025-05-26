Paso Robles police arrest armed robbery suspect

May 26, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Paso Robles police officers arrested a 21-year-old suspect in an armed robbery early Monday morning in Madera.

Officers then transported Isaac Adrian Ramirez to the San Luis Obispo County Jail where he was booked on charges of assault with a firearm, robbery and attempted carjacking. He remains in jail with his bail set at $500,000.

On Sunday at approximately 1:30 p.m., a thief robbed a 19-year-old Paso Robles resident who was parked in the ampm store parking lot. The thief allegedly hit the man over the head with a gun that fired during the assault. Store security cameras captured the attack.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Investigators, who determined the robbery was a targeted event, tracked the suspect to Madera and arrested him.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the

Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

