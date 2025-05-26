Armed robber assaults man outside gas station in Paso Robles
May 25, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
Paso Robles police officers are searching for an armed man who robbed a customer of the ampm convenience store on Saturday afternoon and then fled the scene.
At approximately 1:30 p.m., a thief robbed a 19-year-old customer in the store parking lot. The thief allegedly hit the man over the head with a gun that fired during the assault.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Store staff describes the thief as an Hispanic man in a gray T-shirt. Store security cameras captured the attack.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the
Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP,
