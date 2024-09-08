Front Page  »  

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo warns of intruder at Poly Canyon Village

September 7, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo sent a warning to all students of an intruder who broke into an apartment at Poly Canyon Village early Saturday morning.

Shortly after 3 a.m., a resident awoke to find a man’s hand on their face, a struggle ensued, and the man fled. Administration is referring to the incident as a burglary.

The suspect is described as a young adult Asian male with neck length hair, grey sweatshirt, and khaki pants.

Cal Poly offers the following personal safety guidelines:

  • Always keep your doors and windows locked.
  • Do not let others follow you into your housing complex.
  • Trust your instincts. If you feel unsafe, get to a safe place and call for help.
  • Be alert to your surroundings and the people around you.
  • Travel in pairs or groups when possible and inform friends of your intended locations and times travel.

 


