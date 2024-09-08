Cal Poly San Luis Obispo warns of intruder at Poly Canyon Village

September 7, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo sent a warning to all students of an intruder who broke into an apartment at Poly Canyon Village early Saturday morning.

Shortly after 3 a.m., a resident awoke to find a man’s hand on their face, a struggle ensued, and the man fled. Administration is referring to the incident as a burglary.

The suspect is described as a young adult Asian male with neck length hair, grey sweatshirt, and khaki pants.

Cal Poly offers the following personal safety guidelines:

Always keep your doors and windows locked.

Do not let others follow you into your housing complex.

Trust your instincts. If you feel unsafe, get to a safe place and call for help.

Be alert to your surroundings and the people around you.

Travel in pairs or groups when possible and inform friends of your intended locations and times travel.

