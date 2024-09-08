Cal Poly San Luis Obispo warns of intruder at Poly Canyon Village
September 7, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo sent a warning to all students of an intruder who broke into an apartment at Poly Canyon Village early Saturday morning.
Shortly after 3 a.m., a resident awoke to find a man’s hand on their face, a struggle ensued, and the man fled. Administration is referring to the incident as a burglary.
The suspect is described as a young adult Asian male with neck length hair, grey sweatshirt, and khaki pants.
Cal Poly offers the following personal safety guidelines:
- Always keep your doors and windows locked.
- Do not let others follow you into your housing complex.
- Trust your instincts. If you feel unsafe, get to a safe place and call for help.
- Be alert to your surroundings and the people around you.
- Travel in pairs or groups when possible and inform friends of your intended locations and times travel.
