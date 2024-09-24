This week’s San Luis Obispo County government meetings

September 23, 2024

By CalCoastNews staff

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. on Sept. 24 in the board chambers.

Staff is recommending that the Board of Supervisors review and approve an agreement between San Luis Obispo County and the Oceano Community Services District regarding taking over the financially compromised district’s fire services, under item 5 on the agenda.

The county will initially provide a general fund subsidy of $310,000 per year which will grow as the cost escalates over the years.

Under item 40, the board will consider a request for a zoning change to include single-family residential at a 10.2 acre parcel in Templeton. The Mittry Farms Trust is seeking to construct a 22 upscale homes in a gated community at 301 North Main Street. County staff is recommending board approval.

The Arroyo Grande City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Sept. 24 in the council chambers.

In an unusually light agenda, the council plans to review conflict of interest rules, disbursement and resolutions. There are no public hearings or business items on the agenda.

The Atascadero City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Sept. 24 in the council chambers.

Also in an unusually light agenda, the Atascadero City Council plans to approve payroll and expenditures. There are no closed session items, public hearings or management reports.

The Grover Beach City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Sept. 23 in the council chambers.

Typically twice a year, the Grover Police Department and Five Cities Fire Authority provides a summary report of their activities. Under item 12 on the agenda, the city council will review statistics for 2024.

Currently, the Grover Beach Police Department is fully staffed with 24 full-time sworn officers, six full-time

professional staff members and two part-time employees following an extensive online and word-of-mouth recruitment campaign.

Comparing Jan. to Aug. 2024 with the same period last year, the department saw a 18% decrease in property crimes, 13% increase in part “A” offenses which are typically felonies, 6% rise in case reports, and 20% increase in traffic accidents, while traffic citations decreased by 12%. An increased number of assaults, drug offenses, and sexual-related offenses accounted for a majority in the increases in part “A” offenses.

The Five Cities Fire Authority year to date inspections in Grover Beach:

• There were 112 inspections multi-family/hotel buildings,

• four fireworks booths,

• 291 weed abatement letters issued after initial inspections,

• fourteen lots abated for an assessment of services,

• and food booth inspections were conducted at community events held at Ramona Park.

The Morro Bay City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 24 at the Veterans Memorial Hall.

Under item 9-a on the agenda, the Morro Bay City Council will listen to an update on the status and estimated timeline for the continued processing of Vistra’s application to develop a battery energy storage system project at the former power plant property.

In 2020, Vistra applied to the city for a coastal development permit and other approvals. The proposed project requires an LCP amendment to satisfy the master plan requirement and to change the zoning to make the project an allowable use on the power plant property, subject to CDP approval. The LCP amendment requires final approval by the California Coastal Commission.

Estimated timeline phase one

Estimated timeline phase two

